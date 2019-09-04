Britney Spears Removed Her Sons from Dad Jamie's House After an Alleged Altercation

Britney Spears reportedly removed her sons, Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12, from her father Jamie Spears's house following an alleged altercation between Jamie and Sean.

The boys' father, Kevin Federline, revealed the information in a police report filed with his attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan at the Ventura County Sheriff's department on Aug. 25. According to the filing, obtained by People, Spears's dad, 67, "violently shook" Sean after knocking down a door in order to reach him. Jayden was present when the incident took place.

Kaplan noted that “Britney did the right thing and removed the children and took them out of there." He added that Federline wanted his kids to have “continuing and meaningful contact with their mother.”

Sean and Jayden were also granted a restraining order against their grandfather which was filed by Federline and Kaplan.

Earlier this week, Spears and her ex-husband reached a new custody agreement wherein Britney would receive 10 percent custodial rights and Federline 90 percent. According to People, Kaplan said that Spears's visits must be supervised.

In January of this year, Britney said she was taking an indefinite hiatus from performing after her father's life-threatening colon rupture. She has since been treated in a wellness facility and has been seen spending time with her boyfriend Sam Ashgari.