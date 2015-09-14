Britney Spears Posts Photos from Her Sons’ DJ-Themed Birthday Party

Instagram/britneyspears

Sep 14, 2015 @ 12:15 pm

It looks like Britney Spears could have two new DJs for her recently extended Las Vegas residency—her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James.

To celebrate her sons’ birthdays (Jayden turned 9 on Saturday and Preston turns 10 on Monday), Spears took her sons to Skatelab skate park in Simi Valley, California, on Saturday.

“Happy birthday to my boys…. love you so much Jayden and Preston!” Spears posted on Instagram Saturday along with a photo of herself with her sons in the car.

“Thank you @skatelab and @lindacohencakepops for making this day so special,” Spears posted a bit later in the day along with photos of her sons at the skate park and a turntable-themed cake.

Spears’s ex-husband Kevin Federline was also impressed by his sons’ epic cake.

“This cake is so dope.. Jayden and Preston Bday cake… #imadj,” Federline posted on nstagram along with a close-up shot of the dessert.

It appears the celebration ended with a dance party during the car ride home.

Spears’s last Instagram post of the day was a video of her and her sons bobbing their heads along to “Cheerleader” by OMI.

