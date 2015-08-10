Britney Spears and Her Son Rock Matching Rainbow Hair

Aug 10, 2015 @ 11:30 am

Britney Spears—who debuted lavender-tipped hair a few weeks ago—has brought her 'do to a whole new multi-colored level. The star showed off her rainbow strands in a cute Instagram over the weekend, which also revealed that her youngest son, Jayden James, 8, had added a little color to his hair just like mom.

Aside from showcasing the newly dyed duo, the snap also featured DJ Skrillex, Spears's older son (Sean Preston, 9), her brother, Bryan, and his daughter, Lexie. The photo was taken backstage after her Vegas show, which kicked off this weekend with new material after a hiatus. "What a sweetheart! Thank you for coming tonight @Skrillex, dream come true for my boys!!" she captioned the happy group 'gram. Check it out below.

What a sweetheart! Thank you for coming tonight @Skrillex, dream come true for my boys!!

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

