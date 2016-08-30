Britney Spears Sizzles in a Sheer Black Minidress in New York City

Britney Spears is arguably in the best shape of her life, and she seems determined to flaunt it. Honestly, can you blame her?

Hot on the heels of her Video Music Awards performance on Sunday, the "Make Me..." singer made an appearance at Music Choice network in New York City Monday in a paneled black minidress that showed off her incredibly fit physique.

A thigh-skimming hemline highlighted her toned and tanned legs, while sheer panels showcased her midriff. The pop princess donned a pair of ankle-strap open-toe heels and kept things simple in the hair and makeup department. She wore her long blonde hair down and parted down the middle and opted for a subtle smokey eye and a natural lip.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The Louisiana native recently teamed up with the American Red Cross to raise money for the residents there impacted by the massive flooding earlier this month.

The 34-year-old invited fans to donate increments of $10 to the organization for a chance to win her outfit from the VMAs. Winners will be announced Thursday, Sept. 1.