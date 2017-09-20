Britney Spears Is a Secret Gymnast with Her Eyes on the 2028 Olympics

Alexandra Whittaker
Sep 20, 2017 @ 4:45 pm

Britney Spears is a Jill of many trades—including gymnastics! The singer has been hard at work at the gym, and she's keeping her eyes firmly on the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles ... from a fan's perspective, of course. 

"Fun day yesterday at gymnastics! So excited to hear the Olympics are coming to LA in 2028 ... already getting in the spirit," she wrote on Instagram alongside a bunch of winky-faced emojis with tongues sticking out. 

She might be looking forward to watching the Olympics, but she's got some serious skills as a gymnast in her own right, and her 'gram proves it. In the post, Spears does a series of flips and handstands that we think are pretty impressive.

The singer did have a little help from a trainer, but even so, it's clear she's got some talent. 

Who knows, maybe we'll see her sporting Olympic gear herself one day. 

