Britney Spears Just Made Her Relationship with Sam Asghari Red Carpet Official

At a movie premiere with Hollywood's heaviest hitters (Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, and Brad Pitt), all eyes were on music's queen, Britney Spears — and for good reason. On Monday night, the pop star walked her first red carpet with longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood screening in Los Angeles.

It's a relationship milestone worth celebrating, and they did just that on Instagram (their love's natural habitat). "Our first premiere," Britney captioned two shots of the happy couple posing together at the star-studded event. Asghari commented: "My beautiful date."

For the occasion, the singer wore a skintight red dress with a one-shoulder silhouette. She paired her modernized version of Hollywood glam with strappy sandals and a diamond choker necklace. Meanwhile, a slicked-back ponytail and smoky eye makeup finished off her bombshell appearance.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

For his part, Sam looked relaxed in a beige suit, which he paired with a black tie and matching shoes.

While Britney and Sam attended the GLAAD Awards together in April 2018, they chose not to forgo the red carpet scene as a couple. But, if you ask us, it was worth the wait to witness the pair's chemistry in real time. During their short walk down the step-and-repeat, Brit and her boyfriend snuck in plenty of PDA, including a passionate kiss.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

If that doesn't make you believe in true love, we're not sure what will.