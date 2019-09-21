Britney Spears Makes a Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Boyfriend Sam Asghari

In a rare move, Britney Spears walked the red carpet with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, at the Daytime Beauty Awards on Friday afternoon. Looking radiant, the pop star supported the personal trainer who was being honored with the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness Award.

Before the event, Brit Brit revealed to fans on Instagram that she felt "beautiful" in her body con LBD, which featured a sexy off-the-shoulder silhouette.

"Going to #daytimebeautyawards with my man but had to dance before going !!!! PS I felt beautiful !!!" she captioned a video of herself modeling the skintight number.

In another clip posted to social media, the "Toxic" singer documented her car ride to the award ceremony alongside Asghari, giving a closer look at her freshly-dyed brunette locks that now appear to have reddish highlights.

The couple's date night likely served as a much-needed distraction from the drama surrounding the #FreeBritney movement. Just two days prior, a second status hearing regarding her conservatorship was held at the Los Angeles County courthouse.

And while the results of the case are unclear after a judge granted a motion to seal court transcripts, Britney's mom, Lynne, let The Daily Mail know her daughter is "happy." While walking through LAX, Spears's mother gave a thumbs up when reporters inquired about the songstress's well-being.

As long as Britney's happy, that's all that matters.