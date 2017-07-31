Britney Spears Goofs Around with Boyfriend Sam Asghari in an Adorable Video

Britney Spears has never looked happier.
Over the weekend, the "Make Me" singer shared a video of herself and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, goofing around and bobbing their heads along to "Mi Gente" by J. Balvin and Willy William. "Me and my boyfriend @samasghari," the mom of two captioned the sweet clip on Instagram.
The colorful video collage shows Spears, 35, smiling broadly and pointing at her handsome love before cracking up and covering her face. "I'm horrible, I can't do it," she says with a laugh.
Asghari posted the same video on his Instagram account with the cutest caption. "Her smile makes me crazy" the 23-year-old fitness model wrote along with a string of love emojis.
Spears and Asghari met while filming her latest music video, "Slumber Party." They exchanged numbers after production wrapped, but things didn't turn romantic until a few months down the road, when Spears reached out to Asghari. "I was like, 'He was really cute. This guy was really cute!' so then I called him," she recalled to People. "He is just a really fun, funny person."
Looking good, you two!