Britney Spears and Rita Ora Debut Rainbow Hair at the Teen Choice Awards

If there’s ever a time to embrace the rainbow hair trend, it’s the Teen Choice Awards—just ask Britney Spears and Rita Ora. After sharing her bold new look on Instagram (along with her adorable son Jayden’s matching style), Spears finally revealed her multi-colored hairstyle on the red carpet. The singer, who accepted this year’s Style Icon award, completed her blue and purple ombré with glowing skin and oversized eyelashes.

Ora, on the other hand, was busy thinking pink throughout the big night. The hair color chameleon, who’s known for switching up her platinum blonde locks (she’s experimented with everything from blue, yellow, and even gray) debuted a pale pastel shade for the fun-filled occasion.

Between Spears, Ora, Gigi Hadid, and Georgia May Jagger, it's safe to say the rainbow trend won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

