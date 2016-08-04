Watch Britney Spears's Hilarious Prank on a Sleeping Jimmy Kimmel

Many people may often dream of Britney Spears coming to their homes and giving a personal dance performance, but for Jimmy Kimmel that recently became a reality.

In a pre-taped segment for Jimmy Kimmel Live! the pop star snuck into the host's bedroom with a troop of body-painted backup dancers—as well as one guy adorned in disco balls and flashing lights—in the middle of the night and performed her new single "Make Me" while he was fast asleep.

With Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney (a writer and producer of the late-night talk show), in on the fun, the host was unquestionably surprised when he woke up to find scantily clad dancers and Spears in the room—and gyrating to the beat near him. As Spears and the dancers made their way out of the room, Kimmel looked completely disoriented and thanked them through a retainer. "What happened to my wife?" he also asked.

Kimmel eventually went downstairs to greet Spears with a hug before telling them, "Everyone back to Las Vegas."

"Pranked in my sleep again. @BritneySpears & @Rihanna must be working together...," Kimmel wrote on Twitter, referring to when Rihanna pulled a similar prank last year when she snuck into the host's bedroom at 1 a.m. and performed a song for April Fools' Day.

RELATED: Britney Spears Just Announced Her Brand New Album Glory—See the Cover

"Make Me" is on Spears's new album Glory, which is set for release Aug. 26. Watch the amazing video above of Spears pranking Kimmel at his house.