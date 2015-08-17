Britney Spears Pairs Rainbow Hair with a Plunging Neckline at the Teen Choice Awards

Britney Spears certainly knows how to make an impression! The pop star wowed at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday night in L.A. by pairing rainbow hair (aqua and purple to be exact) with a plunging bejeweled frock with high-low hem.

Spears was nominated for two awards for the evening, both for "Pretty Girls” with Iggy Azalea—Choice Music Single: Female Artist and Choice Music: Collaboration. She also took home a surfboard for being a Candie's Style Icon. And if there was any question as to whether she earned her killer wave-rider, look no further than this nostalgic blast from the past:

