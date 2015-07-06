Britney Spears Recreates Famous Oops!...I Did It Again Album Cover With Her Boys

Oops... Britney Spears did it again. The superstar spent the 4th of July at Disneyland with her two sons, where the trio recreated the singer's iconic Oops!...I Did It Again album cover for a too-cute photo she shared on her Instagram account. In the adorable snap, Spears peeks through a beaded curtain while her boys Sean Preston, 9, and Jayden James, 8, stand at each of her sides doing the same. "The boys and I doing our best #Oops album cover pose!" she wrote alongside the 'gram.

Spears also shared another picture from the day of the group on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, which she captioned: "Happy 4th of July from the happiest place on earth #Disneyland!!"

See the family's amazing "Oops!...I Did It Again" poses below.

