Aunt Britney Spears and Her Niece Are Just the Cutest Pair

Britney Spears recently got an extra special dose of girl time, all thanks to her adorable young niece Lexie. The mom to two boys took to Instagram Thursday to share photos of two sweet aunt-niece moments.

First she posted a photo of her and Lexie in a pair of colorful dresses and stylish footwear. Lexie, whose dad is Spears's brother Bryan, wore sparkly pink sneakers while Spears opted for black strappy sandals. "Feeling pretty, feeling summery, feeling pretty summery in our dresses," Spears captioned the photo (above).

The pair's party continued with a bubble bath. Spears shared a snap of her with Lexie in a tub overflowing with bubbles—and all you can see are their little faces:

It looks like little Lexie had a blast with her superstar aunt. We hope Spears's boys—Sean Preston, 9, and Jayden James, 8—didn't feel too left out!

