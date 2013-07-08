Britney Spears Music Coming Soon, Diane Kruger Shines for Chanel, and More

1. Britney Spears currently working on her eighth album. Awesome, eh? [HuffPo]

2. See Diane Kruger in her new ads for Chanel's skincare line. [Grazia]

3. There's a another royal baby on the way! Prince William's cousin Zara Phillips is expecting. [People]

4. Check out what Barbie would look like if she had average measurements. [Jezebel]

5. The Despicable Me 2 minions led the box office this weekend, bringing in $89 million. [EW]

6. John Mayer dedicated his song "A Face to Call Home" to Katy Perry during a concert in Milwaukee. [E! Online]