Britney Spears Music Coming Soon, Diane Kruger Shines for Chanel, and More

FilmMagic; WireImage (2); startraksphoto.com; Courtesy (2)
InStyle Staff
Jul 08, 2013 @ 12:00 pm

1. Britney Spears currently working on her eighth album. Awesome, eh? [HuffPo]

2. See Diane Kruger in her new ads for Chanel's skincare line. [Grazia]

3. There's a another royal baby on the way! Prince William's cousin Zara Phillips is expecting. [People]

4. Check out what Barbie would look like if she had average measurements. [Jezebel]

5. The Despicable Me 2 minions led the box office this weekend, bringing in $89 million. [EW]

6. John Mayer dedicated his song "A Face to Call Home" to Katy Perry during a concert in Milwaukee. [E! Online]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!