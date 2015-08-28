Britney Spears Will Appear at Sunday's MTV VMAs to Present a Moonman

And here’s yet another reason to tune into the MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday.

Britney Spears will officially be among the star-studded guest list for this year’s ceremony, People confirms. Yes, the singer, who has repeatedly created historical moments at the annual awards show, is set to make an appearance. Who can forget her infamous snake toting, jungle-themed ensemble, or that time she handsomely locked lips with Madonna?

However, Spears is not expected to take the stage to whip out one of her signature, in-your-face dance moves—she's slated to present the first Moonman award to a deserving recipient. Although the musician may not perform, we can’t wait to see what daring look she sports on the red carpet. After all, this is Britney Spears, and these are the VMAs. The MTV Video Music Awards show airs Aug. 30 at 9 p.m. ET.

RELATED VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: Biore Charcoal Soap