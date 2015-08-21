Britney Spears Becomes a Little Mermaid for a Mother-Son Pool Party

Apparently it's not a pool party if a mermaid doesn't show up. Britney Spears and her children spent a little quality mother-son time at the pool yesterday and for the occasion, Spears donned a striped halterneck bikini top—and a shiny blue tail!

The "Pretty Girls" singer shared a sweet photo from the day and sons Sean Preston, 9, and Jayden James, 8, appeared thrilled to be spending time with Mom under the sun in Las Vegas (where the singer is a resident performer). "The mermaid life," Spears wrote in the caption:

The mermaid life 🐠 A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 20, 2015 at 11:38am PDT

The singer has been having a family filled week. On Sunday she brought her boys and her niece Lexie to the 2015 Teen Choice Awards, where she accepted the award for style icon. In her speech she said, "Fashion has always been something I've loved to experiment with. It gives us all a chance to express ourselves and our own personalities and to shine in our way. To all the teens out there watching, be fearless in your choices and don't be afraid to be yourself." We're glad to see that experimenting includes mermaid tails!

This week she also shared a video of her boys playing with toys and a fun photo of them taking a field trip to a chocolate factory. Delicious!

Mermaids seem to be a trend this week as one showed up at a Kardashian family pool party in St. Barts and North West and Penelope Disick sported some color coordinated mermaid tails.

