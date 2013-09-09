Britney Spears is Making Dough, Bruno Mars is Going to the Super Bowl and More

Image zoom Getty Images (4), FilmMagic, WireImage

1. Britney Spears is in talks to open a pizza shop in Vegas. Does this mean her Vegas residency is really happening? [People]

2. Bruno Mars will be the Super Bowl's halftime show performer. He sure has a big act to follow after Beyonce's 'lights out' performance. [USA Today]

3. New music alert! Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift will be collaborating on a new song for JLo's new album. [NY DailyNews]

4. Want to see the cutest picture ever? Here's David Beckham and Harper sitting front row at Victoria Beckham's spring/summer show. [Fashionista]

5. Watch how Fashion Week models take off all the makeup, especially those orange lips. [HuffPo]

6. See how Carrie Underwood switched up the Sunday Night Football theme. [EW]