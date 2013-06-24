Britney Spears Loves Miley Cyrus's New Video, Victoria Beckham Smiles, and More

1. Britney Spears Tweets her love for Miley Cyrus's new video "We Can't Stop." [HuffPo]

2. David Beckham posted a photo of a smiling Victoria Beckham on Facebook. [Facebook]

3. Congratulations to Narciso Rodriguez and Thomas Tolan! The couple tied the knot over the weekend. [People]

4. Mara Hoffman designed six iPhone 5 covers for Incase featuring her printed designs. [SheFinds]

5. Monsters University graduated at the top of the box office this weekend pulling in $82 million. [EW]

6. See the real girls of the Bling Ring in action by watching the short-lived E! reality series, Pretty Wild on Netflix. [Vulture]

