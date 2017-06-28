Britney Spears Slams Those Lip Syncing Rumors Once and For All

Over her decades-long career, Britney Spears has been plagued with a lip syncing rumor or two. And, when it came time to finally address them, the princess of pop didn't hesitate to sound off on the claims that really drive her crazy.

"I'm glad you're addressing this question because it's really funny," the "Circus" hitmaker dished during a recent interview, where she opened up about how much of her vocals during her Piece of Me tour are delivered in the moment.

While the songstress did cop to using background vocals during her live concerts, the 35-year-old insists that she deserves credit for the near impossible task of shimmying and singing her way through an action-packed show.

"A lot of people think that I don't do live," the veteran starlet revealed ahead of a concert in Tel Aviv. "I usually—because I'm dancing so much–I do have a little bit of playback but there's a mixture of my voice and the playback."

She continued: "It really pisses me off because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it."

RELATED: Britney Spears and Her Incredible Abs Continue Their Tour of Japan

Her manager echoed a similar sentiment when he addressed the lip syncing buzz after her notorious 2007 MTV VMA performance. "To put on the show that she puts on, it's virtually impossible to sing the entire time and do what she does," he told Medium in a 2014 interview, right before her Las Vegas residency began.

"She's singing on every song, basically, when she has the ability to sing," he added. "There's no way you can dance for 90 minutes straight and sing the entire time."