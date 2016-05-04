Britney Spears Shows Off Her "Favorite" New Swimsuit in Smoking Hot Selfie

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Meghan Overdeep
May 04, 2016 @ 9:45 am

Britney Spears is more than ready for swimsuit season. Then again, who wouldn't be itching to flaunt that bod?

Spears—who is no stranger to revealing mirror selfies—took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the haul from her latest swimsuit shopping adventure. The "Toxic" singer posed for a barefoot selfie (below) in her favorite new suit: a sexy, lime green banded side cutout number with a dramatic plunging neckline. In addition to making us incredibly jealous, the racy swimsuit reveals all the best bits of the pop star's toned physique.

RELATED: See Britney Spears's Tanned, Toned Midriff from Her In-Mirror Selfie

"Bought three new swimsuits today," she captioned the photo. "This one is my favorite!"

Bought three new swimsuits today 👙 This one is my favorite!

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

We haven't even seen the other and this one is our favorite, too. Looking good, Britney!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!