Britney Spears Shows Off Her "Favorite" New Swimsuit in Smoking Hot Selfie

Britney Spears is more than ready for swimsuit season. Then again, who wouldn't be itching to flaunt that bod?

Spears—who is no stranger to revealing mirror selfies—took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the haul from her latest swimsuit shopping adventure. The "Toxic" singer posed for a barefoot selfie (below) in her favorite new suit: a sexy, lime green banded side cutout number with a dramatic plunging neckline. In addition to making us incredibly jealous, the racy swimsuit reveals all the best bits of the pop star's toned physique.

"Bought three new swimsuits today," she captioned the photo. "This one is my favorite!"

We haven't even seen the other and this one is our favorite, too. Looking good, Britney!