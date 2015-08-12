Britney Spears Confirms a Guest Appearance on Jane the Virgin

Jane the Virgin, meet Britney the actress.

Britney Spears confirmed that she will appear on The CW hit Jane the Virgin this fall and took to social media to share her excitement. The pop star announced the big news Tuesday in a tweet to the show's stars Gina Rodriguez and Jaime Camil.

"See u at the Marbella Hotel soon," she wrote. "Guest starring on one of my favorite shows EVER."

See u at the Marbella Hotel soon, @hereisgina @jaimecamil! 🙈 Guest starring on one of my favorite shows EVER @CWJaneTheVirgin #DreamComeTrue — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 11, 2015

Rodriguez, equally excited for this extraordinary guest star, replied on Twitter, "Literally fell out my chair @britneyspears I can not wait to work with you beauty! I'm covered in goosebumps. This is unreal!!!"

Literally fell out my chair @britneyspears I can not wait to work with you beauty! I'm covered in goosebumps. This is unreal!!! — Gina (@HereIsGina) August 11, 2015

The singer, who is no stranger to TV guest spots (she's had stints on How I Met Your Mother, Glee, and Will & Grace), will appear as herself on the fifth episode of Season 2 as Rogello's (Jaime Camil) nemesis, People reports.

Jane the Virgin returns for its second season on Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

PHOTOS: Britney Spears's Changing Looks