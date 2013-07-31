Britney Spears' Island Fantasy Fragrance: Now In Stores

You can now take a tropical vacation with Britney Spears, minus the airfare. The pop icon's new getaway-inspired Island Fantasy fragrance just launched in stores, and it's a mix of summery elements like mandarin, clementine, and jasmine, with a refreshing twist of sugarcane. "I wanted to create a fragrance with a tropical feel," Spears said. "Anytime I have the chance to get away, I tend to go to the tropics. The sun and ocean are always a great escape for me." The latest addition to Britney's fragrance family is dressed in a round, rhinestone-studded flacon with an ombre color scheme, but veers from the heavier gourmand notes used in her previous Fantasy scents. This beachy blend is one we'll definitely be spritzing on all summer long. Pick up a bottle for $34 at kohls.com.

See more celebrity fragrances.

MORE:• Check Out the Rest Of Britney's Perfumes• Britney At The Smurfs 2 Premiere• See Britney’s Blond Layers—On You!