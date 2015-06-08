Britney Spears Is Launching a New Fragrance Inspired by ... Lingerie  

Britney Spears's latest fragrance just might be her sexiest yet. The star's new Fantasy Intimate edition is the 18th scent in her impressive lineup, and, inspired by her intimates line, is meant to show off a more sensual side of the icon. "My lingerie collection is all about subtle romance, and that's a part of being sexy that I wanted to bottle in a fragrance," she says in a release. "I love the idea of wearing a scent that whispers sensuality, and I think Fantasy Intimate Edition does that really well." Just like the 11 scents in the Fantasy family that came before it, the rounded flacon is decked out with well-placed rhinestones, and fruity-floral elements like lychee, violet, jasmine, and lemon are ever-present in the liquid it houses. Gourmand hints of vanilla and brown sugar teamed with musk give the fragrance a grown-up twist, making for a nice complement to one of the star's boudoir-appropriate 3-piece sets. Find the fragrance now for $38 at kohls.com and Kohl's outposts nationwide!

Courtesy

