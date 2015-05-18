Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea Perform "Pretty Girls" for the First Time at the Billboard Music Awards

Will this be the summer of Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea? The duo performed "Pretty Girls" live for the first time at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday and thrilled the crowd with the catchy new single.

The duo appeared to transport to the center of the stage for their debut performance of the tune—and looked sharp in their respective outfits. Azalea rocked galactic silver separates and knee-length heeled boots while Spears donned a mostly sheer black body suit with thigh-high boots as she showcased her killer dance moves.

The backup dancers, decked out in Day-Glo gear and roller skates, channeled the '80s vibe that Spears and Azalea display in the music video, which they released just last week. Watch the "Pretty Girls" video here:

