Britney Spears' "Hold It Against Me" Video: What She Wore!

Britney's baaaaaaaaack! Britney Spears premiered her new video for "Hold It Against Me" last night—and she has quite the wardrobe in the 4:29-minute clip. Spears worked with stylist B. Åkerlund to create her look, MTV reports. Watch the video above, and find out everything she wore after the jump. Tell us: Do you like Britney's style?

• A skin-baring two-piece by B. Åkerlund, in collaboration with Skingraft• A yellow fire necklace by Tom Binns• A white ball gown by Tom Tom Fashions (who also designs for Lady Gaga)• Swarovski crystal arm cuffs, which accessorized her white look• Dannijo's Ismene necklace ($745 at Dannijo.com)• Swarovski red shoulders over a Marlies Dekkers black balcony bra• Tom Binns earrings and Loree Rodkin rings• Shane & Falguni Peacock designed the blue and red fight scene looks, which she wore with XTC stilettos• Black dress by Bordelle, accessorized with a Noir necklace• Make Up For Ever's Aqua Cream ($22 at Sephora.com)