It's Back to the Bob for Britney Spears!

Britney Spears has got a brand new bob, and she's a pretty girl, indeed! Yesterday, the star took to Instagram to debut her new look, which hit just above the collarbone, paired with a set of long, wispy bangs. Considering the many elaborate costumes and looks she works night after night at her Las Vegas residency, her updated 'do will certainly make for some interesting styling options, not to mention, is in line with the ever-growing lob and bob movement. This isn't Brit's first time on the shorter end of the hair spectrum—she first tried out a chin-skimming version back in September of last year, and we're not at all surprised to find that it looks just as great the second time around.

PHOTOS: See the Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2015