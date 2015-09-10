Britney Spears Extends Her Vegas Residency by Two Years—Watch Her Cute Announcement

It looks like Britney Spears will be calling Las Vegas home for a little longer. On Wednesday the singer announced her residency show, Piece of Me, at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino would run for another two years.

Spears dropped the details while on stage during a show: "OK, I have some big news tonight," she said. "Usually I get you guys to help me count to three, but tonight I want you to help me count to two because I'm going to be in Vegas for two more years!" she told the audience, who responded with screams.

The singer shared a video of the reveal on Instagram and gave the post an enthusiastic caption of "Two more years!!!!!!!!!" Watch it here:

Two more years!!!!!!!!! A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 9, 2015 at 11:05pm PDT

Spears—who is appearing on an upcoming episode of Jane the Virgin on the CW—began her Piece of Me show in December 2013, and has extended it in the past, including once earlier this year after an on-stage injury took her out of some shows. And the mother of two is not the only awesome lady you can see in Las Vegas: Mariah Carey began her residency earlier this year and Jennifer Lopez announced her Vegas show would kick off in January 2016.

