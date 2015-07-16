Britney Spears's ESPY Awards Dress Makes Us Want to Go Dancing

Oops, she did it again. Britney Spears wowed at the 2015 ESPY Awards in a mini silver sequin Davidson Zanine dress accented with fringe, showing off her glowing gams. The star finished the sexy look with strappy heels, loose curls, and lots of liner.

The pop star was there to present the award for best female athlete. Although she definitely wasn’t the only one to wow on the carpet, her sparkly number certainly got our attention. Bottom line, it's a dress that deserves to be twirled, so we hope she finds the best ESPY after-party to bust a move.

