Britney Spears Sparked Engagement Rumors During Her Red Carpet Appearance with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari just made their relationship red-carpet official, but there's some speculation that they might be getting even more serious.

The pop star wore a diamond ring on her left ring finger during the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Monday evening, sparking rumors that she and Asghari might be engaged.

Spears and Asghari met in 2016 while filming her music video for "Slumber Party," and a few months later, she made the first move. "I was like, 'He was really cute. This guy was really cute!' so then I called him," she told People. "He is just a really fun, funny person."

Since then, Asghari has remained by her side, supporting her when she checked into a mental health facility earlier this year. “[She’s] doing great,” the 25-year-old told TMZ at the time. “Nobody needs to worry. She’s doing amazing. She’ll be back soon.”

When Spears revealed in an Instagram post that she was seeing a therapist after checking out of the facility, Asghari commented, writing, “Inspiring people to be themselves rather than trying to get others approval."

