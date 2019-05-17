Britney Spears Is Apparently Facing "Debilitating Emotional Issues"

With her conservatorship making headlines, her father's recent health scare, restraining orders against her ex-manager, and her own life to deal with, it's clear that Britney Spears is dealing with a lot. A new report from People states that the singer, who announced that she was taking an indefinite break from working earlier this year, is not in a good emotional state and that she is definitely not her usual self.

"Britney is dealing with debilitating emotional issues that need to be treated with medications. It’s like she isn't in control over her emotions right now," a source told People. "Everything is very up and down."

Sources also report that Spears's mood has huge swings on a daily basis. The news comes after reports saying that Spears's medication was losing its efficacy and that they're not working as they should be.

"Right now, she is very sluggish and down," the source said. "Some days, she is a zombie. There is no life and definitely no passion in her. It's very sad. There is no doubt that she needs to be on medications to try and find a balance again, but it's very scary when the meds are not working."

On Thursday, Spears posted a video to her Instagram showcasing her dance skills with some moves set to Michael and Janet Jackson's "Scream." It could be a move to show everyone — especially her fans — that everything's a-OK.

Neither Spears or her legal team have issued any official statement on the matter. Last week, a judge ordered a 730 evaluation for Spears, though it's not clear whether that request was related to Spears's parents' involvement in her life or if it was for her own well-being.

"It's a difficult situation for her and Lynne is in L.A. to help. Lynne wants to be more involved in Britney’s care because she is her mom," a source close to the Spears family told People. "If there is something more they can do for Britney, Lynne [Spears] wants to make sure Britney gets that help."