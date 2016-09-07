Britney Spears Teaches Ellen DeGeneres How to Strut Through the Mall Like a Pop Star

Just a week ago, Ellen DeGeneres gave us a sneak peek at a very toned, crop top–clad Britney Spears's appearance on her daytime talk show. And now the pop princess, who is back at the top of her game with the success of her new album Glory, has officially made her triumphant return to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and it's clear the two don't play when it comes to shopping.

On Wednesday's episode of the show's 14th season, the 34-year-old stuns in a figure-flaunting black crop top and tiny black Daisy Dukes as she and the host engage in a variety of mall antics and enjoy their "celebrity status" at the Westfield Fashion Square mall in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

During the visit, the duo receives plenty of stares from unsuspecting shoppers, takes a turn with a punching bag, and meets kids and signs their shirts in an indoor playground. Brit even picks up a brand-new bag and a blazer top complete with a button up shirt and tie—at a 100 percent discount! Ah, the perks of celebrity life.

Watch the whole segment above to see the pair's hilarious shenanigans.