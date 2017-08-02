Britney Spears Hosts a Dance Class for Little Kids, and We Want to Sign Up ASAP

A group of lucky youngsters learned how bust a move like Britney Spears from the OG pop princess herself.

The "Toxic" songstress officially did it again, as she took to Instagram to share a video that featured her showing off her signature moves to an attentive new generation of future young stars. For years, Spears has used her star power for good by teaching her dance skills to mini fans.

"I love teaching dance to these little ladies so much!!!!" the mom of two gushed in the too-cute clip. The fit singer, clad in a neon pink sports bra and tiny black shorts, shows a group of girls how to properly warm up with splits before she moves on to footwork and twirls. She concluded, "We always have an amazing time together during class."

I love teaching dance to these little ladies so much!!!! We always have an amazing time together during class!! 🎀🎀🎀🎀 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jul 31, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

While Brit's students are all kinds of adorable, we totally relate to a few of the moms in the back, who couldn't resist following along to the "Make Me" hitmaker's dance routine.

Get it, moms!