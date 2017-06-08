Britney Spears and Her Incredible Abs Continue Their Tour of Japan

Britney Spears has still got it, and the proof is in the pictures. The pop star, who is touring in Asia through July 3, used a her day off to explore Japan—in a red-hot crop top and low-rise jeans, no less.

The 35-year-old posted a gallery of photos on Instagram of her travels through the country, and one picture, in particular, caught our eye. The stunningly fit star flashed her rock-hard abs while going on a hike, and TBH we can’t look away. She finished off the outfit with a messy bun on the top of her head and smiled for the camera.

So much fun exploring Japan!! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:17pm PDT

Of course, this is far from the only time the pop star has flaunted her enviable bod on Instagram. From completing back-bending workouts in a sports bra and tiny shorts to posing in a cut-out crop top and spandex pants, Spears has no qualms about putting it all out their on social media.

Keep scrolling for more of her best ab moments.

Great workout this morning! Woke up in Japan feeling free and grateful. Better work bitches! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 1, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

Getting ready to leave for tour! See you soon Japan 🇯🇵 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 30, 2017 at 9:14pm PDT

Back at the gym.... stretch and run all the way 💕👙💕💕🌺🌸🎀 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

Isn't spring great 😉😉😉😉 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 27, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

🌹 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 13, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

You better work, girl.