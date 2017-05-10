No Joke, Britney Spears’s Iconic Costumes Are on eBay Right Now

Britney Spears fans, get excited. Today is your lucky day. Well, those that happen to have an extra $100,000 sitting around. Some of Spears's iconic costumes and outfits are being auctioned off on eBay. Remember the green bralette and bedazzled booty shorts she rocked while singing "I'm a Slave 4 U" with a snake in her hands? It's up for grabs, along with six other legendary looks.

The auction has only been up for a few days, but it already looks like it's going to be a fierce competition. Right now, more than 180 bids have been made, and the biggest offer is currently $99,995. Oh, and we can't forget the $200 economy shipping fee. It sounds like a lot, but for seven head-to-toe looks worn by the princess of pop—we'd say it's more like an investment.

Kevin Kane/WireImage

bikinico/ebay

Spears first departed with some of her unforgettable outfits in 2003. Now, another lucky person will get the opportunity to dance around their living room wearing the flashy looks. The cut up jersey that Spears wore during a performance with Aerosmith at the 2001 Super Bowl is included.

RELATED: The Best Costumes from Super Bowl Halftime Performances

Doug Pensinger/ALLSPORT

And even the red-carpet worthy Versace dress that Spears wore to the MTV Video Music Awards is in the mix.

Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

If you're dreaming about owning any of the pieces, you'd better hurry up and place a bid. There's only two more days left in the auction. So in the words of Spears, "Get it get it, get it get it!"