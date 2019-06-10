Britney Spears Accused the Paparazzi of Editing Photos of Her

Britney Spears is claiming that the paparazzi have been releasing edited photos of her.

After beach photos of her with boyfriend Sam Asghari were released, the pop star posted a series of videos to her Instagram stories on Sunday accusing photographers of editing the pictures to make her appear heavier.

“A lot of fans, in our world today, they always are subject to really criticize people and say that the pictures and videos that they’re posting are either not on time or they’re fake," she said in the video. "But no one ever really asks, ‘Are the paparazzi pictures fake, and do the paparazzi people do stuff to the pictures, and is the news really real?’ It’s a conspiracy theory that I’m actually interested in.”

In the videos, Spears can be seen wearing the same bikini she wore under her cover-up in the paparazzi photos. “Yesterday, I went swimming," she said. "I look like I’m 40 pounds bigger than I am today. This is how I am right now. And I’m skinny as a needle. You tell me. What is real?”

MEGA, the photo agency that released the photos in question, told Page Six that they had not made any edits.

“We think Britney looks great and it’s ludicrous to suggest the photos or video were altered in any way,” a rep said. “They were not. We shot thousands of photos of her over the weekend and are very happy to let her see the original files if she so wishes. It was good to see her happy and having fun and we wish her well.”