Britney Spears Reportedly Checks into a Mental Health Facility

After announcing an indefinite work hiatus in January, Britney Spears has reportedly checked into a psychiatric facility to deal with emotional distress, according to Variety.

A source confirmed to Variety that the singer was admitted over a week ago, and is expected to remain in treatment for 30 days.

Spears has yet to respond directly to the reports, but on Wednesday, she posted an Instagram, writing, "We all need to take time for a little 'me time.'"

In January, she announced an indefinite break from work after her father, Jamie Spears, suffered a life-threatening colon rupture.

"It’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make," she tweeted at the time. "A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him."

According to Variety, Jamie Spears recently underwent a second surgery to fix a ruptured colon.

InStyle has reached out to Spears's reps for comment, and will update this story when we receive a response.