Watch Britney Spears Sing "Baby One More Time" in Costume on Carpool Karaoke

The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here: Britney Spears appeared on Carpool Karaoke!

Musically, the Late Late Show segment with James Corden featured everything fans could've hoped for with the duo covering the pop star's hits like "Toxic," "Womanizer," and "Make Me" (a single off her new album Glory, which hit shelves today), but during the car ride Spears also revealed a few personal details.

After thanking her for helping him get to work, Corden kicked things off by jumping right into "Oops! I Did It Again" with a sunglasses-clad Spears and together they even reenacted the dialogue scene. The talk show host wondered what the song was really about, but the singer shared that there's no deep meaning. "I don't know," she told him. "I really don't know. I think it's just a song." Well, there you go.

The conversation then got a bit more serious as Spears, who has two sons Sean Preston, 10, and Jayden James, 9, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, asked about Corden's children and admitted that she desires more children. "You want to have more kids?" Corden asked.

"Yeah. Like, three more," she said. "I have to find the right guy first and then, you know." However, it doesn't look like the 34-year-old is looking to walk down the aisle again. "I think I might not ever go to men again. ... I'm just done with men." she explained. "I mean, I may French-kiss someone, but I'm not going to marry anyone. I don't believe in marriage anymore."

The pair then did a fun rendition of "Womanizer," which gave Corden the chance to show off his robot dance moves and then went on to "Toxic." But they saved the best for last: For "... Baby One More Time" they donned Spears's famous schoolgirl blouse and cardigan from the 1998 music video—and Corden even wore a wig of braided pigtails with ribbons.

Watch Spears sing her hits and goof off in Carpool Karaoke in the video at top.