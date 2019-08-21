Britney Spears Says She Doesn't Know "Who to Trust" in Candid Instagram Post

Britney Spears has finally said what Angelenos past and present have known about the entertainment capital for years: "You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake." (The singer probably isn't talking about the influencer-packed streets of West Hollywood, but the sentiment rings true nonetheless.)

In a typically candid Instagram post, Spears explained, "Living in LA is such a trip !!! It can be lonely at times." The caption was written on a photo of text, which reads, "Pay close attention to the people who don't clap when you win."

Luckily, the 37-year-old has a built a support system, including, we're assuming, boyfriend Sam Ashgari, whom she regularly gushes about on social media. "I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy !!!" she added. "It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes .... so I simply choose not to look anymore ... let the clever haters do what they do best .... hate!!!"

Spears has made it a habit of addressing her detractors on Instagram, recently calling out what she claimed were altered images of herself in a bathing suit while on vacation.

In recent months, the singer has very publicly dealt with her father's illness, questions over her conservatorship, and a restraining order against her ex-manager, but at least she seems to be handling the negativity with her head held high. Don't you know that you're toxic, haters?