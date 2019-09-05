Britney Spears’s New Hair Color Is the Ultimate Throwback

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Summer is over and celebs are dealing with the season change by getting dramatic hair makeovers. Just this week Charlize Theron cut her hair into a bowl cut that inexplicably looks amazing, Emma Stone was seen with bright red hair filming scenes for Cruella, and Katherine Heigl traded her signature blonde for a rich chocolate brown color.

Britney Spears is another blonde that's decided to go darker for fall. She revealed her new brown hair on Instagram, saying the color was inspired by her sister. "Same faces, same dress, new hair !!!!!" she wrote in the post's caption. "Yes, my sister inspired me to go dark !!!!!!!" ICYMI: Spears's sister, Jamie Lynn went from blonde to brunette this summer.

Spears is clearly feeling her new look, and so is her boyfriend Sam Asghari. He commented on her big reveal alongside the singer's fans. "Beautiful blond or black," Asghari wrote, heart emoji included.

The singer's brown hair makes it feel like it's 2013 all over again. That was the last time she shocked her fans by dyeing her hair dark chocolate brown. Since then, she's stuck to the buttery blonde shade she's known for.

All I have to say is: Gimme more of this brunette Britney Spears.