Britney Spears’s New Haircut Is Proof a Subtle Change Can Make a Big Difference

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

After taking an "infinite hiatus" from her Vegas residency due to her father's illness and entering a mental health facility to help her own with her own emotional issues, Britney Spears has been focusing on bettering herself. Part of the singer's self-care includes her recent Miami vacation with boyfriend Sam Asghari and a new hair summer hair look.

On Tuesday night, Spears showed off her fresh haircut on Instagram.

"I just got my hair cut and new highlights! A girl with new hair. What am I gonna do?," she asks her 21 million followers in the Instagram video. "Maybe I should go shopping," she captioned the clip.

RELATED: How Britney Spears Built a Billion-Dollar Business Without Selling a Single Record

As you can see in the video, Spears got some new blonde highlights and a few short, face-framing layers that blend into her extensions.

VIDEO: Britney Spears Breaks Her Silence Amid Rumors About Her Well-Being

Her subtle hair change is an example of how simply refreshing your current look is sometimes all you need ahead of a new season. After jet-skiing in Miami and an updated haircut and color, Spears is ready for the sunny days ahead.