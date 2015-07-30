Britney Spears Does the Splits in a Bikini During Hawaiian Vacation

And Britney Spears's Hawaiian vacation continues. The singer seems to be having more fun than ever on her family trip to the Aloha State, where she was snapped showing off her flexible limbs in a bikini. Spears has been living it up oceanside with her two sons, Sean Preston, 9, and Jayden James, 8, but that doesn't mean she is disregarding her fitness routine. The mother-of-two donned a blue and white striped two-piece suit as she did the splits on the beach, flaunting her toned physique as she laughed.

But this isn't the first time the superstar has been snapped in a swimsuit during her getaway—she was spotted rocking a purple string bikini that complemented her new lavender highlights last week.

