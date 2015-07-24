Britney Spears Shows Off Her Bikini Bod and New Hair Color in Latest 'Gram

Britney Spears is taking matchy-matchy to a whole new level. Yesterday, the singer shared a snap from her Hawaiian vacation, where she flaunted her toned physique and brand-new lavender tips. In the photo, Spears rocks a purple string bikini—which showcases her killer abs and perfectly matches her new 'do—and aviator shades.

Aside from debuting her new hair color, Spears also showed off her adorable sons, Sean Preston, 9, and Jayden James, 8, who posed next to their mom in the 'gram. She captioned the picturesque photo with a simple "Aloha!" Check it out below:

Aloha! 🌴🌺☀️ A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jul 23, 2015 at 12:45pm PDT

