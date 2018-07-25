Britney Spears Invited Andy Cohen on Stage and Then Forgot His Name

In the world of Bravo TV stars, not a Frankel nor a Vanderpump would be where they are now without the masterful handiwork of Andy Cohen. The man is the gatekeeper of the Real Housewives franchise, and he delivers the drama (in many installments, from Atlanta to the ill-fated D.C.) right to our couches—kicking and screaming included.

Cohen is also the host of Watch What Happens Live, which has drawn celeb fans like Jennifer Lawrence and Justin Bieber, so it's no wonder everyone knows him. Except maybe Britney Spears.

Not every celebrity could possibly know every other celebrity, but it does make it awkward when they share a stage with you. At your concert. Because you invited them.

Things got real awkward real quickly, Real Housewives-style when Spears brought Cohen on stage at her New York City concert Monday night ... and seemingly forgot his name. Whoops.

As Spears performed her "Freakshow" portion of the Piece of Me Tour, Cohen took the stage. The only word to describe his reaction to it all is "jazzed." He swayed to the music. He let dancers fit him with bondage gear. He fist pumped à la 2013. He even crawled around on all fours and let Spears whip him.

And after all that, as Spears clapped for him, she carefully danced around having to use his name.

Watch Andy Cohen become Britney Spears' bitch during her NYC concert! Posted by Just Jared on Tuesday, July 24, 2018

“I think you all know who this is ..." she said. Give it up for ... him!”

In all fairness, Cohen didn't seem to care. His jovial attitude shone through his excited shouts as he left the stage, causing Spears to say “Wow ... ears, he’s loud!”

Don't get mad at Spears about it, though. Before you grab your pitchforks and invoke platitudes about common courtesy ... just don't. C'mon, we needed this laugh. Andy Cohen probably needed this laugh too.

In the wise words of Chris Crocker, leave Britney alone.