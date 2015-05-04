Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea's New Hot Single Has Dropped

It's here! The much buzzed about Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea collaboration "Pretty Girls" has officially dropped as of this morning—one day early.

Although Azalea is one of the hottest in the music business right now (it seems like she's everyone's favorite collaboration partner), the Australian rapper seems to be still pretty much in awe of working with pop royalty Spears. Shortly after she tweeted about the song's release she wrote this sweet message:

To be honest im just over here acting like a total fan girl for britneys vocals on this song. cant. stop. listening. so classically britney. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) May 4, 2015

Spears is as excited as Azalea about the tune. In addition to tweeting about the release and using the single's coverart as her new Twitter profile photo she wrote:

Thank you all for the amazing feedback on #PrettyGirls!! Going to bed now with a smile on my face 😊 Have some more surprises coming soon! — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) May 4, 2015

The singer also shared the artwork on her Instagram account:

#PrettyGirls is OUT on iTunes!! Hope you all love it! A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 3, 2015 at 8:56pm PDT

And if you can't get enough of the upbeat song, you're in luck: The pair will perform "Pretty Girls" live at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 17. We aren't sure exactly what to expect but if it looks anything like the video they shot for the song a few weeks ago in L.A., it is going to be a lot of fun and involve some amazing costumes.

Tune in to the 2015 Billboard Music Awards—hosted by Ludacris and Chrissy Teigen—when on Sunday, May 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and get to Spears and Azalea's new song "Pretty Girls" on iTunes. It may just be your song of the summer!

