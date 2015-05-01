Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea Debut Space Age Cover Art for "Pretty Girls"

The cover art for Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea's new single "Pretty Girls" has landed, and it's out of this world! The new artwork was dropped by Shazam and sees the twosome recreated in cartoon form. While Spears rides a rocket ship through the sky, Iggy chills on a rocky plain, working a cyber chick makeover, with silver hair and matching body plates.

RELATED: Britney Spears to Drop a Single with Iggy Azalea

The ladies shot the music video for their first duet several weeks ago in L.A., and it's based on '80s sci-fi movie Earth Girls Are Easy, starring Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis, which might explain the equally otherwordly theme of the single's cover. Azalea is a fan of finding inspiration from film for her videos: She has previously referenced Kill Bill in her single "Black Widow" with Rita Ora and underwent a Cher makeover for Clueless-themed video, "Fancy." And if they're anything to go by, we're going to love her latest installment.

Here's a sneak peek at Spears and Azalea's makeovers for the music video, which is expected to drop on May 5.

Light Brigade/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

PHOTOS: Britney Spears's Changing Looks