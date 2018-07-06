Meghan, Harry, Kate, and William Have Totally Different Titles Abroad

Meghan, Harry, Will, and Kate—if you’re anything like us, their names, titles, and star signs are permanently affixed to your long-term memory (it’s OK, you don’t need to be like us).

So we were shook to learn that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, respectively, have completely different titles in some regions abroad, like Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

That’s right—when Prince William and Kate Middleton travel to Scotland, they become the Earl and Countess of Strathearn. Upon a visit to Ireland, the duo takes on the titles of Baron and Baroness Carrickfergus (catchy, no?).

The Duke of Cambridge is attending engagements in Scotland today.



Did you know that The Duke is known as The Earl of Strathearn in Scotland? Find out more: https://t.co/SHlVOADDMO pic.twitter.com/JzzvPjVtkq — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 5, 2018

Similarly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known as the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton in Scotland and Baron and Baroness Kilkeel in Northern Ireland.

These rules apply to Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla as well, though it’s a tad more complicated for the next in line to the throne. In Scotland the pair is known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, but in addition to his dukedom, Prince Charles also holds the titles of Earl of Carrick and Baron of Renfrew.

The sovereign, Queen Elizabeth, is the “fount of honor” (the one who bestows these titles) and is therefore exempt from bearing any prefix other than the singular “Queen.”

Lucky her.