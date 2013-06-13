British Invasion! Roksanda Ilincic Debuts Collection in L.A. With Julianne Hough, Ashley Madekwe, and More

Sharon Clott Kanter
Jun 13, 2013

Roksanda Ilincic—the British designer loved by Jessica Biel, Kate Middleton, Jessica Chastain, and more—hopped the pond and landed at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles to celebrate the debut of her resort 2014 collection (pictured center). Louise Roe, Julianne Hough, Ashley Madekwe, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead all came out to support their designer pal wearing pieces from her collections. "With the ladies all wearing@roksandailincic. #fashion," Madekwe Instagrammed with a photo of her fellow Ilincic fans. Click to see more party photos.

