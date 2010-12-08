British Fashion Awards Honor Shoe Designer Nicholas Kirkwood

Britain's top designers were honored yesterday in London for the annual British Fashion Awards, including footwear designer Nicholas Kirkwood (center) who was named Accessory Designer of the Year. The designer, who is known for his architecturally-inspired shoes, got his start working with Kate Middleton’s favorite hat maker Philip Treacy. Kirkwood's eponymous line garnered attention last spring when shoe-fanatic Sarah Jessica Parker wore his suede platform shoes (shown far left) three times in one week! His other celebrity fans include Claudia Schiffer (center, right) and Jessica Alba, shown above in a pair of Nicholas Kirkwood sandals. Other BFA winners include Phoebe Philo of Celine for Designer of the Year, Mulberry for Designer Brand, Burberry for Digital Innovation Award, Naomi Campbell for the Special Recognition Award and resounding new it-girl Alexa Chung for British Style. The late designer Alexander McQueen was also honored with the award for Outstanding Achievement in Fashion Design—watch the moving tribute video directed by photographer Nick Knight after the jump.
