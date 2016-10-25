See All of the Top-Notch Nominees for The Fashion Awards 2016

If you think this generation’s top models have already accomplished all that they can, think again.

On Tuesday in L.A., Karlie Kloss and Natalie Massenet, chairman of the British Fashion Council, announced the nominations for the Swarovski-hosted Fashion Awards 2016. “The shortlisted nominees prove the incredible talent we are so fortunate to work with both at home and abroad,” Massenet said. “This year’s ceremony will be thrilling and I look forward to welcoming all our guests to London and to what has become one of the most-anticipated highlights of the global fashion calendar.

So who’s up for an award? Household names Kendall Jenner and Bella and Gigi Hadi round out the International Model category along with Adwoa Aboah and Lineisy Montero. In addition, top designers like Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, Donatella Versace, Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson, and Givenchy’s Riccardo Tisci are nominated for International Ready-to-Wear Designer.

Set to take place inside London’s Royal Albert Hall on December 5, the awards ceremony will also double as a fundraiser for the BFC Education Foundation charity, which offers scholarships for those looking to pursue a career in fashion.

See all of the nominees below.

British Emerging Talent

Alessandra Rich

Charles Jeffrey

Faustine Steinmetz

Molly Goddard

Self Portrait

British Menswear Designer

Craig Green for Craig Green

Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner

Jonathan Anderson for J.W.Anderson

Tom Ford for Tom Ford

Dame Vivienne Westwood for Vivienne Westwood

British Womenswear Designer

Christopher Kane for Christopher Kane

Jonathan Anderson for J.W. Anderson

Roksanda Ilincic for Roksanda

Sarah Burton OBE for Alexander McQueen

Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha

British Brand

Alexander McQueen

Burberry

Christopher Kane

Erdem

Stella McCartney

International Business Leader

Adrian Joffe for Comme des Garçons & Dover Street Market

Christopher Bailey MBE for Burberry

Guram Gvasalia for Vetements

Marco Bizzarri for Gucci

Stefano Sassi for Valentino

International Urban Luxury Brand

Adidas

Gosha Rubchinskiy

Off-White

Palace

Vetements

International Model

Adwoa Aboah

Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid

Kendall Jenner

Lineisy Montero

International Accessories Designer

Alessandro Michele for Gucci

Anya Hindmarch MBE for Anya Hindmarch

Johnny Coca for Mulberry

Jonathan Anderson for Loewe

Stuart Vevers for Coach

International Ready-to-Wear Designer

Alessandro Michele for Gucci

Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga

Donatella Versace for Versace

Jonathan Anderson for Loewe

Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy

