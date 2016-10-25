See All of the Top-Notch Nominees for The Fashion Awards 2016

If you think this generation’s top models have already accomplished all that they can, think again.
On Tuesday in L.A., Karlie Kloss and Natalie Massenet, chairman of the British Fashion Council, announced the nominations for the Swarovski-hosted Fashion Awards 2016. “The shortlisted nominees prove the incredible talent we are so fortunate to work with both at home and abroad,” Massenet said. “This year’s ceremony will be thrilling and I look forward to welcoming all our guests to London and to what has become one of the most-anticipated highlights of the global fashion calendar.
So who’s up for an award? Household names Kendall Jenner and Bella and Gigi Hadi round out the International Model category along with Adwoa Aboah and Lineisy Montero. In addition, top designers like Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, Donatella Versace, Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson, and Givenchy’s Riccardo Tisci are nominated for International Ready-to-Wear Designer.
Set to take place inside London’s Royal Albert Hall on December 5, the awards ceremony will also double as a fundraiser for the BFC Education Foundation charity, which offers scholarships for those looking to pursue a career in fashion.
See all of the nominees below.
British Emerging Talent
Alessandra Rich
Charles Jeffrey
Faustine Steinmetz
Molly Goddard
Self Portrait
British Menswear Designer
Craig Green for Craig Green
Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner
Jonathan Anderson for J.W.Anderson
Tom Ford for Tom Ford
Dame Vivienne Westwood for Vivienne Westwood
British Womenswear Designer
Christopher Kane for Christopher Kane
Jonathan Anderson for J.W. Anderson
Roksanda Ilincic for Roksanda
Sarah Burton OBE for Alexander McQueen
Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha
British Brand
Alexander McQueen
Burberry
Christopher Kane
Erdem
Stella McCartney
International Business Leader
Adrian Joffe for Comme des Garçons & Dover Street Market
Christopher Bailey MBE for Burberry
Guram Gvasalia for Vetements
Marco Bizzarri for Gucci
Stefano Sassi for Valentino
International Urban Luxury Brand
Adidas
Gosha Rubchinskiy
Off-White
Palace
Vetements
International Model
Adwoa Aboah
Bella Hadid
Gigi Hadid
Kendall Jenner
Lineisy Montero
International Accessories Designer
Alessandro Michele for Gucci
Anya Hindmarch MBE for Anya Hindmarch
Johnny Coca for Mulberry
Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Stuart Vevers for Coach
International Ready-to-Wear Designer
Alessandro Michele for Gucci
Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga
Donatella Versace for Versace
Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy
