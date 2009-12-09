Britain's Fashion Powerhouses

The British Fashion Council Press Committee announced The Power List this morning, made up of their picks for the 25 most infuential players in the fashion industry. Among the list of designers, models, photographers and makeup artists included are Kate Moss, Alexander McQueen, John Galliano and Naomi Campbell, whose influence is about to increase with her new TV show. The Power List also commemorates the 25th anniversary of British Fashion, which will be celebrated at tonight's British Fashion Awards.

—Enid Portuguez