Britain's Fashion Powerhouses

Eric Ryan/Getty; Wake/SplashNewsOnline.com; Charles Sykes/Rex USA; Frazer Harrison/Getty
InStyle Staff
Dec 09, 2009 @ 12:40 am

The British Fashion Council Press Committee announced The Power List this morning, made up of their picks for the 25 most infuential players in the fashion industry. Among the list of designers, models, photographers and makeup artists included are Kate Moss, Alexander McQueen, John Galliano and Naomi Campbell, whose influence is about to increase with her new TV show. The Power List also commemorates the 25th anniversary of British Fashion, which will be celebrated at tonight's British Fashion Awards.

Enid Portuguez

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!